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Iran, U.S. exchange strikes, renewing tensions in Strait of Hormuz
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Iran, U.S. exchange strikes, renewing tensions in Strait of Hormuz

June 27, 2026

TEHRAN, June 27– Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Saturday its naval forces had struck U.S. military positions in West Asia in response to recent U.S. airstrikes on southern Iran.

In a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News, the IRGC said the United States had carried out attacks on Iran’s southern coastal areas under the pretext of an incident involving a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said it was enforcing maritime control arrangements under a recent Iran-U.S. memorandum of understanding (MoU), while accusing the United States of violating the agreement.

The IRGC warned that further U.S. attacks would trigger a stronger response.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on social media platform X that its forces had conducted strikes against Iran Friday night “as a powerful response to yesterday’s attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.”

CENTCOM said that Iran’s actions had “violated the ceasefire.”

The exchange of accusations and military actions comes amid ongoing tensions following a recently-signed ceasefire agreement and continued negotiations between the two sides. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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