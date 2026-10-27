Exhibition held in Namibia to raise funds for Cuban health centers

WINDHOEK, Oct. 27 — Around 30 Namibian artists are using their work to help provide medical supplies and solar power kits for Cuban health centers, bringing a message of solidarity to a fundraising exhibition in Windhoek, the Namibian capital.

The exhibition, Art for Cuba, opened Monday evening at the Bellhaus Atelier and Galerie and runs through Friday, with a fundraising target of 100,000 Namibian dollars (about 6,000 U.S. dollars).

The initiative supports the national campaign, Namibians in Solidarity with the People of Cuba, with funds intended to help health centers maintain services amid electricity and medical supply shortages, according to the organizers.

For visual artist, musician and cultural activist Ndasuunje “Papa” Shikongeni, the exhibition is a way to acknowledge Cuba’s support for Namibia’s liberation struggle.

“This initiative is just to show solidarity,” said Shikongeni, a contributor and organizer. “It is good to show other countries what Cuba has done for us during the revolutionary struggle of Namibia.”

Among the participating artists is Libolly Nekundi, whose painting “Mother’s Love” was purchased on the opening night.

Nekundi said the work was inspired by a woman he saw beneath a tree while traveling with photographers, a scene he wanted to capture as an expression of everyday African life.

Having exhibited both locally and in Europe, he said he was pleased that the sale would contribute to supporting the Cuban people.

The opening also brought together diplomats, politicians and community members, with Namibia’s Vice President Lucia Witbooi, highlighting the friendship underpinning the initiative.

Witbooi, who officially opened the exhibition, said it honored the enduring ties between the two countries and acknowledged Cuba’s contributions to Namibia’s development.

“True friendship is measured not only by the support we receive in times of need but also by our willingness to extend that same support to others,” she added.

Cuban Ambassador to Namibia Sergio Luis Vigoa de la Uz thanked the organizers and artists, saying the initiative “demonstrates how culture and human sensitivity can be placed at the service of a cause rooted in solidarity.”

Namibia and Cuba established diplomatic relations in 1990, following ties forged during Namibia’s struggle for independence. Cooperation subsequently expanded into areas including health and education.(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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