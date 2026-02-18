“Meaningful progress” made in trilateral talks on Ukraine: U.S. special envoy

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18– The new round of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia has made “meaningful progress,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.

“President Trump’s success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress,” said U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff on X.

“Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal.”

The first day of a new round of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia concluded in Geneva on Tuesday, with negotiations set to continue on Wednesday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 17