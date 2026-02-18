Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica “Meaningful progress” made in trilateral talks on Ukraine: U.S. special envoy
“Meaningful progress” made in trilateral talks on Ukraine: U.S. special envoy
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle EastPOLITICSsocial issues

“Meaningful progress” made in trilateral talks on Ukraine: U.S. special envoy

February 18, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18– The new round of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia has made “meaningful progress,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.

“President Trump’s success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress,” said U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff on X.

“Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal.”

The first day of a new round of trilateral talks among Ukraine, the United States and Russia concluded in Geneva on Tuesday, with negotiations set to continue on Wednesday. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China to consolidate, advance strategic partnership with Somalia:...

January 11, 2026

Kim Jong Un says relations with Russia top...

September 13, 2023

Namibia launches nationwide E-ID awareness campaign

June 27, 2025

Eco Atlantic Founder to Participate in Upstream Discussions...

June 7, 2022

Roundup: U.S. federal gov’t halts child care payments...

January 1, 2026

Shipi FM Workers Demand Justice After Colleague is...

August 31, 2023

China Declares New WTO Approach: No Longer Seeking...

September 30, 2025

Ringleader of cross-border gambling, fraud syndicate extradited from...

January 8, 2026

Public skepticism about U.S. rises in Taiwan

August 19, 2025

Israel warns of Gaza City’s destruction if Hamas...

August 22, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.