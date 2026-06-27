2 law enforcement officers killed, 2 wounded in armed attack in W. Iran

TEHRAN, June 27 — Two law enforcement personnel were killed and two others wounded in a “terrorist” attack by unknown gunmen on a police checkpoint in Iran’s western Kurdestan province, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

The attack was carried out at 11:00 p.m. local time (1930 GMT) on Friday on the road between the counties of Baneh and Saqqez, the report said.

According to Fars, the injured were taken to medical centers, and the provincial police have issued directives to identify and arrest the attackers.

Kurdestan province borders Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the border areas of which are home to separatist groups designated as “terrorists” by Iran. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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