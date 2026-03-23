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Kremlin warns assassinations of Iran’s leaders to have grave consequences
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Kremlin warns assassinations of Iran’s leaders to have grave consequences

March 23, 2026

MOSCOW, March 23– The assassinations of Iran’s leaders will have grave consequences, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

“In any case, it’s an abnormal situation that has and will continue to have profound consequences. It cannot remain without consequences,” Peskov told Russian state television’s top Kremlin reporter, Pavel Zarubin, while commenting on the assassinations.

Peskov said such actions only lead to greater unity among the Iranian people around their leadership. On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel began joint airstrikes on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians.

Iran responded by launching missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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