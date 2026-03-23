How Nedbank is making first-time homeownership possible

For many Namibians, owning a home is a dream that anchors families, builds community, and creates long-term financial security. Yet in a market where even entry-level apartments in Windhoek can start at N$525,000 and modest houses easily rise toward the N$2 million mark, that dream can feel frustratingly out of reach for young professionals and middle-income earners.

Rising prices, steep upfront deposits, and transfer costs have created what many describe as a “lockout effect.” But one bank is stepping forward with a solution designed to swing the doors wide open.

Nedbank Namibia has launched its bold “Unlock Your First Home” initiative, a dedicated commitment to making homeownership more accessible, more affordable, and more achievable. As part of this commitment, the bank has set aside a ringfenced lending portfolio exclusively for first-time homebuyers. This is a strategic response to the country’s widening housing affordability gap.

Nedbank Namibia Head of Lending, Chane Isaaks mentioned: ‘We recognise that buying a home isn’t only about qualifying for a loan, it’s also about overcoming the upfront barriers that keep so many Namibians from taking that first step.’

One of the biggest hurdles for aspiring homeowners is the covering bond and transfer costs. To solve this, Nedbank is offering up to 108% financing to Nedbank clients, effectively eliminating the need for large upfront deposits. Pair that with highly competitive interest rates at 1% below the bank’s Home Loan Base Rate, and the path to owning a home becomes smoother than ever.

Isaaks added: ‘This is about giving hardworking Namibians room to breathe. We want first-time buyers to focus on building their future, not battling financial roadblocks.’

To ensure an easy transition into homeownership, the campaign also focuses on turnkey homes ready for immediate move in, offering convenience alongside affordability. Nedbank’s approach goes beyond simply extending credit. Through its broader #GetMoneyFit mission, the bank is positioning itself as a partner in financial wellness.

Isaaks concluded: ‘When we help a family move from renting to owning, we’re not just financing a building, we’re strengthening stability, dignity, and economic growth in our communities.’

With its innovative “Green Flags” and strong financial backing, Nedbank Namibia is redefining what’s possible for first-time homebuyers. It’s a powerful step toward turning the dream of homeownership into a healthy, achievable reality, one household at a time.

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