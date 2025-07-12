Trending Now
Central African Republic to hold general elections in December
Africa

Central African Republic to hold general elections in December

July 12, 2025

YAOUNDE, July 12 — General elections will be held in the Central African Republic in December, according to a statement released Friday by the prime minister’s office. Originally, local elections were scheduled for the end of August.

However, Prime Minister Felix Moloua announced during a meeting of the strategic committee for electoral support that these will now be postponed and held alongside legislative and presidential elections in December, the statement added.

Speaking at the meeting in Bangui, the capital, Moloua said the decision aims to streamline the electoral calendar and make better use of the resources allocated for organizing the polls.

Meanwhile, the country’s National Elections Authority said Friday that more than 2.39 million voters have registered, significantly higher than the number recorded ahead of the 2020 presidential election. (Xinhua)

