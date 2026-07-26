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Russian navy expands unmanned capabilities
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Russian navy expands unmanned capabilities

July 26, 2026

MOSCOW, July 26 — Russia’s Navy is expanding its unmanned capabilities, developing new-generation warships and advancing strategic naval weapons, Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev said on Sunday.

Speaking on the Zvezda television channel on Navy Day, marked annually on the last Sunday of July, Moiseyev said Russia had established its first regiment of unmanned systems within its Northern Fleet on July 1, with a second regiment planned for the Pacific Fleet in 2027.

The first regiment includes two divisions of unmanned surface vessels and one division of unmanned underwater systems, he said.

Moiseyev said Russia is developing larger unmanned naval platforms, including a 500-tonne unmanned surface vessel for underwater search missions. He also announced plans for a new 9,500-tonne ocean-going warship, significantly larger than the current Project 22350 frigates.

He said the Russian Navy already has a carrier for the Poseidon nuclear-powered unmanned underwater vehicle in service, while the modernized Admiral Nakhimov guided missile cruiser is completing trials and will enter service this year.

Moiseyev added that Borei-class strategic nuclear submarines armed with Bulava submarine-launched ballistic missiles are expected to remain in service for another 30 to 40 years as they replace older-generation strategic submarines.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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