SADC must fast-track integration to unlock growth, says economist

By Ntandoyenkosi Ncube

JOHANNESBURG, March 22 — Member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) must accelerate practical measures to deepen economic integration and unlock the region’s full potential, according to a Johannesburg-based senior economist.

While the 16-member bloc has made strides in promoting regional trade and investment, intra-SADC trade still accounts for only about 20 percent of the region’s total trade volume, highlighting a significant opportunity for expansion.

Joseph Upile Matola, from the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), told Xinhua that while gains have been recorded, further efforts are required to improve regional connectivity and market access.

A key priority remains improving the efficiency of One-Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), according to Matola, facilities like the Chirundu Border Post between Zambia and Zimbabwe have successfully slashed crossing times from days to hours.

However, he noted many OSBPs across the region remain only partially integrated. “Enhancing OSBP operations is critical to lowering both the cost and time associated with cross-border trade.”

Digitalization is also expected to play a pivotal role. With internet penetration exceeding 50 percent and mobile subscriptions rising steadily, SADC is well-positioned to expand e-commerce and digital trade platforms to bolster intra-African commerce.

As a regional inter-governmental organization, SADC is committed to promoting sustainable economic growth, deeper integration, good governance, and security among member states in Southern Africa.

The organization includes 16 members: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Matola urged governments to pivot from “rhetorical integration” toward practical, results-driven cooperation to achieve sustainable growth over the next decade. Central to this shift is political leadership, particularly in translating policy into action.

This includes fast-tracking the ratification of regional protocols, many of which have been signed but remain unenforced. Stronger governance and political stability are also vital for attracting investment, as investors prioritize predictable and secure operating environments.

Furthermore, the economist called for more robust enforcement mechanisms to ensure compliance with regional agreements, noting that weak implementation continues to undermine integration efforts.

Regional stability remains a priority, requiring continued diplomatic engagement in conflict-affected areas such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Madagascar.

To reduce dependence on external markets, Matola highlighted the need for structural transformation. Currently, SADC economies rely heavily on exporting raw materials, including minerals and agricultural commodities.

Promoting value addition and beneficiation, especially in mining and agriculture, will be essential for driving industrialization and shielding the region from global price shocks.

Matola also identified the operationalization of the Regional Development Fund as a crucial step toward mobilizing domestic financing for regional projects, thereby reducing reliance on external funding.

Energy development, particularly in renewables, was cited as another critical frontier. Despite abundant natural resources, many countries in the region still face chronic power shortages.

“Energy is the backbone of manufacturing,” he said, stressing that increased investment in power infrastructure is vital to support industrial growth and enhance economic resilience.

As SADC countries pursue deeper integration, the economist concluded that stronger implementation, strategic infrastructure investment, and regional stability will be the cornerstones of long-term economic transformation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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