Kenyan police detain 91 Ethiopian nationals over illegal immigration

Africa

January 10, 2022

NAIROBI, Jan. 10  — Kenyan police said they are holding 91 Ethiopian nationals without valid identification documents after arresting them in a house in Kitengela, about 30 km east of the capital, Nairobi.
The Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement issued on Sunday evening that 91 aliens including 44 juveniles were smuggled into the country from neighboring countries and taken to the location onboard a truck.
The DCI said the illegal immigrants were being held temporarily as the smugglers sought means to send them to another country.
“A scrupulous crackdown on illegal immigrants believed to have been smuggled into the country from neighboring countries has this (Sunday) evening seen the arrest of 91 Ethiopian nationals at a house within Milimani area of Kitengela, Kajiado County,” the DCI said.
The detectives said they have launched investigations into the recent influx of immigrants with the aim of paralyzing likely human trafficking activities and arresting the perpetrators.  (Xinhua)

