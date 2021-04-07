(Special for CAFS) Nine people die in Zimbabwe’s road accident

HARARE, April 7 — Nine people were killed and several others injured in a road accident along the Zimbabwe capital Harare and Mutare highway Tuesday afternoon, the Herald newspaper reported Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said an Isuzu truck traveling from the city of Rusape towards Mutare, burst a tire resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle which veered off the road and crashed.

“Five people died at the scene while four others died on the way to the hospital. We are still trying to establish the number of people who were traveling in the vehicle and the number of those taken to hospital,” Nyathi said.

The accident came a day after the end of the Easter holidays. (Xinhua)