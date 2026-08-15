Zambian president calls for calm as election results remain pending

LUSAKA, Aug. 15 — Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has called for calm as the country awaits the results of the general elections.

Hichilema made the call late Friday amid reports of violence in some parts of the country.

“Elections anywhere take time, and so do the results,” Hichilema said on social media. “This is the nature of a thorough, credible, and methodical process. In moments like these, the role of leaders is to urge calm, as we wait with patience together, as one nation.”

Hichilema urged citizens to maintain peace and follow the rule of law while awaiting the outcome of the elections.

On Friday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia temporarily suspended the counting and announcement of results following violence targeting polling staff and reports of theft of marked ballot papers in some districts. The suspension was later lifted, with counting resumed under heightened security.

Zambians went to the polls on Thursday to elect a president, members of parliament and local government representatives. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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