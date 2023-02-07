Coca-Cola’s new production line to boost Botswana’s export capacity

GABORONE, Feb. 7 — Coca-Cola Beverages Botswana (CCBB), a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, has set its eyes on neighboring markets following the construction of a new production line in the capital Gaborone.

Scheduled to be operational at the end of March, the new line allows for faster and more efficient production of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottled products, increasing productivity.

“Our investment reflects the vision of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa to refresh Africa every day and make the continent a better place for all. We saw a need in the demand for plastic bottles, and this line will enable us to cater to the preferences of our consumers,” said CCBB General Manager David Chait on Monday.

In addition, Chait said the new line will produce a wider range of two-liter PET products, which offer greater flexibility in responding to consumer demands. “It is designed to be more energy efficient, reducing the environmental impact and energy costs, and also incorporates improved safety features that will reduce the risk of accidents.”

Chait said the company believes Botswana is strategically located and well-connected to other African countries, making it possible for the company to export its products to other markets.

“Besides expanding the production and distribution chain in the company, this investment will also promote employment, bringing gains not only for our organization but also for the country,” said Chait. (Xinhua)