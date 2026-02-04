Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Cancer remains significant public health challenge in Botswana: health ministry
Cancer remains significant public health challenge in Botswana: health ministry
Africa

Cancer remains significant public health challenge in Botswana: health ministry

February 4, 2026

GABORONE, Feb. 4– Cancer remains a significant public health challenge in Botswana, contributing to illness, disability, and premature death, the southern African country’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

In 2022, Botswana recorded 2,317 new cases of cancer, 59 percent of which occurred in women. It is estimated that, on average, a person in Botswana has about a one-in-10 chance of developing cancer by the age of 75, the health ministry said in a release to mark World Cancer Day, observed on Feb. 4 each year.

However, many cancers can be prevented and successfully treated through healthy lifestyle choices, regular screening, early diagnosis, and timely access to quality care, it added.

The ministry encouraged the public to adopt healthy lifestyles, including balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and avoidance of tobacco use and harmful use of alcohol, participate in the recommended regular cancer screening services, such as cervical, breast, and prostate cancer screening, seek early medical attention for unusual symptoms, and support people affected by cancer to reduce stigma and discrimination. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 57
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

(Special for CAFS) Tanzanian president calls for women...

December 5, 2022

Zambia hosts forum to promote energy sector investment...

February 3, 2026

Zindzi Mandela dies, aged 59

July 13, 2020

AfCFTA Training Initiative: ECA’s Impactful Efforts in Comoros,...

November 21, 2023

Malaria-related deaths rise in Mozambique’s capital in 2025

January 12, 2026

AU commission chief appoints Djiboutian diplomat as special...

November 4, 2025

South Africa’s suspended ruling party Secretary General Magashule...

May 14, 2021

Three die in building collapse in Burundi’s capital...

March 17, 2018

Extremist militants abduct health worker in Nigeria’s northeast...

March 17, 2022

Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¼

April 18, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.