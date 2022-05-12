Trending Now
Home National Katima Unam student robbed of computer, cellphone and shoes
Katima Unam student robbed of computer, cellphone and shoes
National

Katima Unam student robbed of computer, cellphone and shoes

May 12, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 12 May 2022 – A female student from the University of Namibia’s Katima Mulilo campus was attacked and robbed between Makaravani West and the campus on Tuesday afternoon at around 15h00.

Student Representative Council (SRC) member for Information and Publicity, Liwakala Sikwana, reported no injuries were sustained but that the student’s laptop, cellphone, and shoes were stolen and have not been recovered.

A case is to be opened with the Namibian Police.

The SRC team also cautioned students to walk in groups after evening classes when heading home and to avoid shortcuts as the crime rate has risen in the town.

– Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 21
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s financial system withstands shocks from impacts of...

April 29, 2022

Former Ecuadorian president Gustavo Noboa dies at 83.

February 17, 2021

Kambekura Sports Association facing challenges

March 26, 2019

Negotiations on institutional agreement between Switzerland, EU to...

May 26, 2021

Nigeria launches special military force against Boko Haram

August 16, 2017

Lit stage expected at sixth edition of the...

August 29, 2018

Agriculture Ministry sets the record straight

April 16, 2018

60 people arrested for drugs

March 4, 2019

United States Secret Service Conducts Financial Crimes Training

March 15, 2018

New Zealand’s unemployment drops to 4.7 percent in...

May 5, 2021