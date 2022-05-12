Katima Unam student robbed of computer, cellphone and shoes

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, 12 May 2022 – A female student from the University of Namibia’s Katima Mulilo campus was attacked and robbed between Makaravani West and the campus on Tuesday afternoon at around 15h00.

Student Representative Council (SRC) member for Information and Publicity, Liwakala Sikwana, reported no injuries were sustained but that the student’s laptop, cellphone, and shoes were stolen and have not been recovered.

A case is to be opened with the Namibian Police.

The SRC team also cautioned students to walk in groups after evening classes when heading home and to avoid shortcuts as the crime rate has risen in the town.

– Namibia Daily News