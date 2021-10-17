Russian film crew returns from space

MOSCOW, Oct. 17 — Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko safely returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Sunday.

The shooting crew for the film “The Challenge” landed at the designed area in Kazakhstan onboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, the country’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.

The arrivals are feeling well and will go through post-flight rehabilitation.

Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days at the station to shoot scenes for the first feature-length fiction film shot in space, which tells the story of a female doctor who heads to space to save a cosmonaut’s life. (Xinhua)