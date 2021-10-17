Trending Now
Home WorldEurope Russian film crew returns from space
Russian film crew returns from space
Europe

Russian film crew returns from space

October 17, 2021

MOSCOW, Oct. 17 — Russian actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko safely returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Sunday.
The shooting crew for the film “The Challenge” landed at the designed area in Kazakhstan onboard Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, the country’s state space corporation Roscosmos said.
The arrivals are feeling well and will go through post-flight rehabilitation.
Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days at the station to shoot scenes for the first feature-length fiction film shot in space, which tells the story of a female doctor who heads to space to save a cosmonaut’s life. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 147
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

European Commission president sets out EU’s priorities for...

September 16, 2021

Czech court rejects alleged Russian hacker’s asylum request

March 17, 2018

Germany should not be involved in trade war...

September 24, 2021

Kenya sees increased tourist arrivals as Britain eases...

October 8, 2021

Trade war produces no winner

March 9, 2018

Opposition leader under fire for quizzing PM in...

March 16, 2018

British immigrant killed after shooting at police in...

April 29, 2018

Russia to target any U.S. missiles deployed in...

December 21, 2018

Afghanistan shows deficiency in EU’s strategic autonomy comes...

September 3, 2021

France ready to strike Syria if chemical arms...

September 14, 2018