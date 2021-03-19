Windhoek, Mar 19–On Tuesday, 16 March 2021, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack, received seven PMR Awards on behalf of the Bank.

Pack said that she was delighted to accept the awards as the Bank Windhoek believes in celebrating every achievement, no matter the magnitude. “We are proud of our collective achievement,” said Pack.

Bank Windhoek received the following awards:

Business Sector: Banks – Agriculture (Golden Arrow Award).

Business Sector: Banks – Business Banking (Golden Arrow Award).

Business Sector: Banks – Personal Banking (Golden Arrow Award).

Business Sector: Banks – Digital Banking Services (Golden Arrow Award).

Business Sector: Banks – Private Banking (Diamond Arrow Award).

Business Category: Companies/Institutions doing the most to enhance women’s interests (Diamond Arrow Award).

Business Category: Companies/Institutions doing the most to promote arts and culture (Diamond Arrow Award).

“These awards are a testament and validation of the hard work, resilience, dedication, and trust from the Bank’s staff and customers, who endured a challenging economic environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” concluded Pack.

The PMR Awards representatives delivered the accolades at the Bank’s Marketing and Corporate Communication Services Department in Windhoek.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info