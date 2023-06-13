The race of Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2023 champion kicks off in Oshakati

Oshakati, June 13 – The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off 2023 competition which launched in May this year, will have its first preliminary round at Oshakati on Saturday, 17 June 2023, where more than 150 kapana enthusiasts are expected to showcase their kapana braaiing skills.

The competition, which is in its ninth year, will have three preliminary rounds in the northern region, coastal region, and central region, where three finalists from each region will be chosen to take part in the final, which will see the overall winner walk away with a cash prize of N$10 000 as well as a fully furnished mobile food truck worth N$ 100 000.

Nedbank Namibia Manager for Communication and PR, Selma Kaulinge, said that the competition holds significance especially in the northern region where it originated nine years ago.

“The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off competition reminds us that success is not solely measured the achievements, but by the joy of collaborating, fostering unity, and savoring the delightful tapestry of cultures that make our communities thrive. Through this competition, we have provided a platform for informal traders to use their skills and stand a chance at winning the grand prize which will enable them to start their own venture and contribute to their communities. This has what we envisaged with this competition when we started it almost a decade ago,” she said.

“We want to wish the chefs the best of luck on the day, it will be an exciting season for Kapana”, she concluded.

The competition will continue with the coastal round in Walvis Bay on Saturday, 8 July, the central round in Windhoek on Saturday, 8 July, and the final slated for Saturday, 26 August at the Ongwediva Trade Fair, in the northern town.