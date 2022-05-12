NBL ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY DISCONTINUATION OF WINDHOEK LIGHT

Windhoek, May 12 — Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List (O&L) Group, announced the temporary discontinuation of its low-alcoholic and -kilojoule beer brand, Windhoek Light. NBL foresees the current stock of Windhoek Light to be sufficient for the current demand for the month of May 2022, after which the discontinuation will take effect.

Given the rapidly changing nature of the beer landscape and the need to remain current and competitive within it, the decision to cease production of Windhoek Light was informed by current consumer demand as well as market trends. NBL regularly reviews all its Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) to assess their feasibility according to the company’s responsibility to deliver value through appealing products to consumers and shareholders alike.

NBL, however, provided reassurance that the offering will not be disappearing for good, and might be revisited in future depending on consumer demand and that the Heineken transaction had no influence on the decision.

Consumers looking for a substitute need not despair as NBL will continue to offer its other low- and non-alcoholic beverage products, including Tafel Radler in Lemon and Grapefruit; Horizon Non-Alcoholic Flavoured Beer; and Windhoek Non-Alcoholic Beer which will be available in all outlets licensed to sell and stock these products.