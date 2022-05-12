Three in court over illegal hunting at Okapanda

By Lylie Happiness

RUACANA, 12 May 2022 – Three men appeared in the Okahao Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for illegally hunting a kudu in the Okapanda area.

Natangwe Iskia (70), Mbepo Festus (44), and Mbepo Jason (44), all from Onamatanga village, are facing charges of possession and transporting of game meat without a permit, possession of a firearm without a license, and illegal hunting.

They were arrested on Monday for allegedly using a shotgun to hunt and kill the kudu without a permit and transport the carcass worth N$6 000.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Moses Simaho, of the Namibian Police, the court case has been adjourned until Monday when a bail application is expected to be made. – Namibia Daily News