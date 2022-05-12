Trending Now
Home NationalCrime Three in court over illegal hunting at Okapanda
Three in court over illegal hunting at Okapanda
Crime

Three in court over illegal hunting at Okapanda

May 12, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

RUACANA, 12 May 2022 – Three men appeared in the Okahao Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for illegally hunting a kudu in the Okapanda area.

Natangwe Iskia (70), Mbepo Festus (44), and Mbepo Jason (44), all from Onamatanga village, are facing charges of possession and transporting of game meat without a permit, possession of a firearm without a license, and illegal hunting.

They were arrested on Monday for allegedly using a shotgun to hunt and kill the kudu without a permit and transport the carcass worth N$6 000.

According to Deputy Commissioner, Moses Simaho, of the Namibian Police, the court case has been adjourned until Monday when a bail application is expected to be made. – Namibia Daily News

 

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Driver Rams into Police Station Gate

January 24, 2022

Avid/SSC fraud convicts’ actions were irresponsible: Marondedze

June 12, 2018

Rundu mass murder suspect to appear in court...

July 3, 2018

No bail for police inspector charged with murder

May 16, 2018

Man to Appear in Court After Impregnating 14...

January 24, 2022

Rehoboth teen arrested for alleged drug possession released...

April 24, 2018

Three in Westlane heist want bail

April 11, 2018

Otjozondjupa police ask for adherence to liquor licence...

March 28, 2018

Drug producers executed in south China

October 27, 2018

Dealer Arrested in Possession of N$25 000 Worth...

January 24, 2022