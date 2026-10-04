Japan protests to U.S. over alleged robbery-murder by Marine in Okinawa

TOKYO, Oct. 4 — A 20-year-old U.S. Marine stationed in Japan’s southernmost prefecture of Okinawa was arrested by local police on Sunday on suspicion of robbing and murdering a woman, local media reported.

The suspect, named Devin Ballard, is stationed at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa. He is suspected of killing a 39-year-old local woman and taking her wallet and backpack in the early hours of Saturday at a hotel in Naha, Kyodo News reported, citing Okinawa prefectural police.

The suspect was seen entering the hotel with the woman, who was found dead on Saturday morning. Ballard was spotted, questioned, and detained by a police officer on a street in Naha’s entertainment district late Saturday, the report said.

Police are investigating the details of the case.

Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Takehiro Funakoshi lodged a protest on Sunday morning with U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass over the Marine’s alleged involvement in the case, Kyodo News reported, citing the Foreign Ministry.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X later the same day that it was “extremely regrettable” that such a brutal and heinous crime had occurred.

Her government has lodged a strong protest with the U.S. side and urged it to cooperate fully with the investigation, tighten discipline among its military personnel, and take thorough measures to prevent similar incidents and accidents, she said.

According to Kyodo News, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi also told reporters in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Sunday that the case was “unacceptable” and that he felt “deeply outraged.” The Defense Ministry has lodged a protest with the U.S. side.

Crimes involving U.S. military personnel stationed in Japan, including grave offenses such as murder, rape, and robbery, have long been a source of deep public concern.

Official statistics show that in 2025 alone, Okinawa prefectural police handled more than 100 criminal cases involving U.S. service members and related personnel.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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