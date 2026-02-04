Tanzania completes 10 climate projects in Zanzibar from 2020 to 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Feb. 4 — The Tanzanian government said Wednesday that 10 environmental conservation and climate resilience projects worth 97.6 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 38 million U.S. dollars) were completed in Zanzibar between 2020 and 2025.

Festo Dugange, deputy minister in the Vice President’s Office responsible for union and environment affairs, made the announcement in parliament in Dodoma while responding to a lawmaker’s query about Zanzibar’s utilization of international climate funds.

Dugange said the projects have bolstered community resilience by increasing local incomes through alternative livelihood activities.

He noted that the government continues to secure funding from international mechanisms, including the Global Environment Facility, the Green Climate Fund, the World Bank, and the African Development Bank.

The government has prepared additional proposals to attract more financing, with three new projects valued at about 24 million U.S. dollars currently in the early stages of preparation, Dugange added. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)