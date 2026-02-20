Trending Now
Home InternationalAmerica U.S. commander says 20,000 soldiers, 12,000 policemen planned for Gaza
U.S. commander says 20,000 soldiers, 12,000 policemen planned for Gaza
From left to right, United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot, the commander of 9th Air Force, USAF Col. Clinton Wilson, commander of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Buck, command chief for the 386th AEW, talk at Cargo City, Kuwait, Nov. 10, 2021. Guillot met with Airmen assigned to Cargo City and took time to discuss with them the importance of their work and recent exercises they have performed in U.S. Air Forces Central Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)
AmericaCurrent AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastmilitary

U.S. commander says 20,000 soldiers, 12,000 policemen planned for Gaza

February 20, 2026

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20 — Jasper Jeffers, the commander of the newly-created International Stabilization Force (ISF) under a Gaza peace deal, said on Thursday that the ISF would ultimately comprise 20,000 soldiers working with 12,000 Palestinian police officers in the Gaza Strip.

Training for the ISF and a Palestinian police force would take place in Egypt and Jordan, Jeffers said at the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-proposed Board of Peace.

The governments of Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan and Albania, as well as the Kosovo authorities, have committed troops to the ISF that is supposed to deploy to Gaza, the U.S. major general said.

He did not provide details on the number of troops pledged by each or the deployment timeline. U.S. President Donald Trump said at the meeting that nine countries — Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait — have pledged a combined 7 billion U.S. dollars for Gaza relief, far short of the 70 billion dollars estimated for reconstruction.

“There will be no reconstruction of the Gaza Strip before its (Hamas’) demilitarization,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly said at the Israel Defense Forces officers’ graduation ceremony on Thursday.

Trump formally launched the Board of Peace in the Swiss city of Davos last month.

The U.S.-led group has been met with doubts and indifference, as many countries expressed concerns that it could overlap or undermine the role of the United Nations.

European Council President Antonio Costa said that the EU has serious doubts about many elements of the Board of Peace, including its scope, governance and compatibility with the UN Charter. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 22
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Former Japanese PMs criticize Takaichi’s erroneous remarks

November 24, 2025

Israel expects U.S. to safeguard its military edge...

November 21, 2025

Preliminary results show Museveni leads Uganda’s presidential election

January 16, 2026

Over 116 million USD public funds looted in...

September 30, 2025

Shippers’ council expects Thailand’s exports to rise 2-4...

January 12, 2026

Child suicides in Japan hit record high in...

October 24, 2025

Iran says cooperation deal with UN nuclear watchdog...

October 21, 2025

Russia downs 129 Ukrainian drones: defense ministry

January 6, 2026

German chancellor says transatlantic relations have changed in...

February 3, 2026

6 dead, 20 missing in gold mine collapse...

September 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.