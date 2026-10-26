Singapore launches schemes to develop nuclear energy expertise

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26 — Singapore has launched three manpower development schemes to build local expertise in nuclear energy as it assesses the suitability of advanced nuclear technologies for power generation.

The Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and the Energy Market Authority said in a statement on Monday that the initiatives would also help prepare the country for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review mission in 2027.

While Singapore has not decided whether to adopt nuclear energy, building domestic capabilities and familiarity with civilian nuclear power development is important for informed decision-making, the agencies said.

Among the schemes, the Singapore Nuclear Manpower Development Programme will establish capability-building partnerships between government agencies and leading international nuclear organizations through structured manpower development programs.

It will begin in 2027 and be rolled out progressively. The Nuclear Manpower Development Programme (Industry) will fund personnel from selected Singapore-based companies, on an invitation basis, to attend training programs and industry attachments with international partners.

The Singapore Future Energy Fellowship will bring international energy leaders to Singapore to provide independent strategic advice on long-term energy policy and low-carbon technologies, including nuclear energy. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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