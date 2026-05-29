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Türkiye expresses concern after vessel hit by drone in Black Sea
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Türkiye expresses concern after vessel hit by drone in Black Sea

May 29, 2026

ANKARA, May 29  — Türkiye on Friday expressed concern over the escalation in the Black Sea after a Turkish-owned cargo vessel was hit by a drone on Thursday night.

“The condition of our citizens working on the ship is being closely monitored by our Consulate General in Odessa,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The attack on the Turkish-owned, Vanuatu-flagged ship carrying dry cargo from the port of Odessa in Ukraine to Türkiye caused minor injuries to two of its citizens on board, according to the ministry.

The statement warned against steps that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation and reiterated calls to maintain the safety of navigation for civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

“We remind the relevant parties that we are ready to develop regionally committed and results-oriented measures to prevent escalation and accelerate the peace process,” the statement said.

Three oil tankers were attacked by drones near Türkiye’s northern Black Sea coast on Thursday, shipping agency Tribeca said.

No party has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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