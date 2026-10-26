Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Malaysia Airports sees increased int’l traffic at regional hubs in September
Malaysia Airports sees increased int’l traffic at regional hubs in September
AsiaInternational

Malaysia Airports sees increased int’l traffic at regional hubs in September

October 26, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26  — International passenger traffic at several regional airports continued to grow in September 2026, led by its airports in the states of Selangor, Perak and Penang, despite softer passenger movements across Malaysia Airports’ local network, the airport operator said on Monday.

Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor state recorded 59,000 international passenger movements, an increase of 24.1 percent year-on-year, while Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Perak state registered 31,000, up 16.6 percent, and the Penang International Airport also recorded a 5.3 percent increase in international traffic to 348,000 passengers, accounting for approximately 57 percent of its total September movements, it said in a statement.

Malaysia Airports Managing Director Mohd Izani Ghani said the results reflected the importance of strengthening regional connectivity while maintaining reliable airport services.

“Airports such as Subang, Ipoh and Penang have an important role in expanding Malaysia’s international connectivity,” he said.

“We want to build on this momentum by working closely with airlines and tourism stakeholders to develop routes that create more travel opportunities and support the country’s tourism ambitions,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 88
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AU calls for decisive action to conserve nature...

November 5, 2025

Man admits creating videos criticizing Japan PM Takaichi’s...

June 7, 2026

Death toll rises to 57 as most illegal...

July 31, 2026

South African president to receive U.S. envoy’s credentials

April 7, 2026

Burundi ruling party re-elects Ndikuriyo as secretary-general

January 25, 2026

Silencing guns remains challenge in Africa: AUC chief

February 14, 2026

EU stands in solidarity with Denmark over sovereignty,...

July 8, 2026

Recovered young COVID-19 patients to get employment assistance

March 20, 2020

Zimbabwe backs China’s Global Governance Initiative: defense minister

September 13, 2025

BMW Brilliance, BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles

December 12, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.