Malaysia Airports sees increased int’l traffic at regional hubs in September

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26 — International passenger traffic at several regional airports continued to grow in September 2026, led by its airports in the states of Selangor, Perak and Penang, despite softer passenger movements across Malaysia Airports’ local network, the airport operator said on Monday.

Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor state recorded 59,000 international passenger movements, an increase of 24.1 percent year-on-year, while Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Perak state registered 31,000, up 16.6 percent, and the Penang International Airport also recorded a 5.3 percent increase in international traffic to 348,000 passengers, accounting for approximately 57 percent of its total September movements, it said in a statement.

Malaysia Airports Managing Director Mohd Izani Ghani said the results reflected the importance of strengthening regional connectivity while maintaining reliable airport services.

“Airports such as Subang, Ipoh and Penang have an important role in expanding Malaysia’s international connectivity,” he said.

“We want to build on this momentum by working closely with airlines and tourism stakeholders to develop routes that create more travel opportunities and support the country’s tourism ambitions,” he said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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