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Afghanistan, Tajikistan seal power deal for remote border districts
PATRIP Dienstreise entlang afghanisch-tadschikischer Grenze
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Afghanistan, Tajikistan seal power deal for remote border districts

October 4, 2026

KABUL, Oct. 4 — Afghan power company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), announced on Saturday that it has signed a cooperation agreement with Tajikistan’s Pamir Energy Company to supply electricity to border districts in northern Badakhshan province.

Implementation of the agreement is expected to open avenues for expanded joint initiatives, the modernization of electricity networks, and the delivery of improved power services to communities across Badakhshan, DABS said in a statement.

Badakhshan is a remote, mountainous province renowned for its rugged terrain and limited road infrastructure, where many areas still depend heavily on rivers for transportation. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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