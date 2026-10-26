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Senior Saudi, Turkish, Pakistani officials to attend meeting in Tehran on regional security
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Senior Saudi, Turkish, Pakistani officials to attend meeting in Tehran on regional security

October 26, 2026

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 — Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Türkiye and Pakistan are scheduled to attend a meeting on regional security in the Iranian capital Tehran, Deputy Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri Kani said.

Bagheri Kani listed the foreign officials attending the meeting as Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, the official news agency IRNA reported on Monday. \

He added that Munir announced the decision during talks with SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei during a recent trip to Tehran.

Rezaei will attend the upcoming meeting, which will focus on security issues in the West Asia region, Bagheri Kani said. He expressed hope that the meeting’s attendees could work toward establishing an “endogenous” security regime through regional participation. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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