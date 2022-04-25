Trending Now
Home InternationalPOLITICS Macron wins French presidential runoff: official preliminary results
Macron wins French presidential runoff: official preliminary results
POLITICS

Macron wins French presidential runoff: official preliminary results

April 25, 2022

PARIS, April 25  — French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the 2022 French presidential runoff with 18,779,641 votes, or 58.54 percent of the valid votes, according to the preliminary results released Sunday night by the French Interior Ministry.

Macron’s rival, far-right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, gained 13,297,760 votes, or 41.46 percent.

The ministry said that some 48,752,500 citizens had registered to vote, but only 35,096,391 voters cast their ballots during the runoff, representing an abstention rate of 28.01 percent.

The final results of the presidential election will be announced by France’s Constitutional Council after verification.

In 2017, Macron and Le Pen also competed for the French presidency in a runoff, during which Macron was elected with 66.1 percent of the vote.    (Xinhua)

Post Views: 26
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

2 Ukrainian drones shot down in Russia’s Kursk...

April 25, 2022

Russia says foreign weapons destroyed near Ukraine’s Lviv

April 19, 2022

Zelensky rejects talks in Belarus as Russian delegation...

February 27, 2022

Russia says its forces have taken full control...

February 26, 2022

Any action by Security Council should be truly...

February 26, 2022

NATO-Russia Council meeting ends without clear result

January 13, 2022

Russian forces disable 118 military facilities in Ukraine:...

February 25, 2022

U.S. biological activities in Ukraine a “devil’s plan”:...

March 29, 2022

Zelensky asks for help, heavy weapons from Portugal

April 22, 2022

U.S., Europe to remove some Russian banks from...

February 27, 2022