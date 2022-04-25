Macron wins French presidential runoff: official preliminary results

PARIS, April 25 — French incumbent President Emmanuel Macron won the 2022 French presidential runoff with 18,779,641 votes, or 58.54 percent of the valid votes, according to the preliminary results released Sunday night by the French Interior Ministry.

Macron’s rival, far-right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen, gained 13,297,760 votes, or 41.46 percent.

The ministry said that some 48,752,500 citizens had registered to vote, but only 35,096,391 voters cast their ballots during the runoff, representing an abstention rate of 28.01 percent.

The final results of the presidential election will be announced by France’s Constitutional Council after verification.

In 2017, Macron and Le Pen also competed for the French presidency in a runoff, during which Macron was elected with 66.1 percent of the vote. (Xinhua)