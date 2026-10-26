Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Bursa Malaysia sees lower performance amid renewed Mideast tensions
Bursa Malaysia sees lower performance amid renewed Mideast tensions
AsiaInternational

Bursa Malaysia sees lower performance amid renewed Mideast tensions

October 26, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26  — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on Monday, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 9.51 points, or 0.59 percent, by 12:30 p.m., to 1,602.05 from last Friday’s close of 1,611.56.

The benchmark index opened 0.44 of a point higher at 1,612.00, and hit its lowest level of 1,601.92 in the mid-morning session.

Across the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 505 to 353, while 476 counters were unchanged, 1,567 untraded, and 59 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.63 billion units worth 807.51 million ringgit (197.7 million U.S. dollars). (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 97
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Moscow destroys over a dozen Ukrainian drones: mayor

September 23, 2025

Blizzard, strong winds slam much of U.S.

March 16, 2026

Israeli man arrested over alleged links to Hamas,...

September 18, 2026

Alleged Bondi shooter charged with 59 offenses by...

December 17, 2025

Only 13 survive after boat carrying 74 migrants...

September 18, 2025

Displaced South Sudanese struggle amid aid cuts

September 14, 2026

Namibia gov’t moves to shield rural communities, meat...

September 30, 2026

Suspected left-wing rebel killed in central Philippine clash

December 11, 2025

Lebanon seeks European military support ahead of UN...

November 13, 2025

2 dead after protest boats against U.S. base...

March 16, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.