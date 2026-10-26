Bursa Malaysia sees lower performance amid renewed Mideast tensions

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on Monday, weighed down by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 9.51 points, or 0.59 percent, by 12:30 p.m., to 1,602.05 from last Friday’s close of 1,611.56.

The benchmark index opened 0.44 of a point higher at 1,612.00, and hit its lowest level of 1,601.92 in the mid-morning session.

Across the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 505 to 353, while 476 counters were unchanged, 1,567 untraded, and 59 suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.63 billion units worth 807.51 million ringgit (197.7 million U.S. dollars). (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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