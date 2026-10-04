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BiH holds general elections with biometric voting introduced for first time
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BiH holds general elections with biometric voting introduced for first time

October 4, 2026

SARAJEVO, Oct. 4  — Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) held its 2026 general elections on Sunday, with voters electing three members of the BiH presidency and 42 members of the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly.

For the first time, biometric voter identification and ballot scanners are being used in the elections, with the measures aimed at strengthening election integrity, speeding up vote counting and improving the collection of election data.

According to the Central Election Commission, 3.4 million voters were registered as of Aug. 20. A total of 7,028 certified candidates are competing for 518 positions.

In addition to the presidency and the House of Representatives of the Parliamentary Assembly, voters will elect members of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of the Federation of BiH, the president and vice presidents of Republika Srpska, members of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, and members of cantonal assemblies in the Federation of BiH.

Under the 1995 Dayton Peace Agreement, BiH consists of two entities: the Federation of BiH and Republika Srpska. General elections are held every four years.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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