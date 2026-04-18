Israeli army says struck militants approaching “Yellow Line” in S. Lebanon amid ceasefire

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, April 18 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Saturday that it had struck militants approaching a “Yellow Line,” which marks the northern edge of the “security zone” established by Israel in southern Lebanon, over the past day.

The statement did not mention how many militants were targeted or whether they were harmed. The military noted that forces operating south of the “Yellow Line” identified in several areas militants approaching the line and posed an immediate threat.

After identifying the targets, the Israeli Air Force and ground forces immediately struck the militants to neutralize the threat and destroyed their “terrorist” infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a Lebanese security source told Xinhua that the Israeli army has completed the establishment of a security belt inside the border area in southern Lebanon.

“The security belt stretches for approximately 120 km, with a depth ranging between 1 and 8 km,” the source added.

He explained that “this belt extends from the heights of the town of Shebaa in the east to the coastal town of Naqoura in the west and includes about 50 towns belonging to the districts of Tyre, Bint Jbeil, Marjeyoun, and Hasbaya.”

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday local time (2100 GMT), following an earlier announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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