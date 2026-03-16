Zelensky says U.S. sought Ukraine’s expertise on drone interception

KIEV, March 16 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States has reached out to Ukraine several times regarding the expertise in intercepting Iranian-made Shahed drones, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Sunday.

“We received letters, calls and requests in all military institutions,” Zelensky said, adding that Ukraine has responded to each of them.

He also noted that he had discussed Ukraine’s expertise in protection against Shahed drones with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

However, in a phone interview with NBC News on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump said his personal grudge with Zelensky hasn’t abated and snubbed the Ukrainian leader’s offer for help with drone tech.

The “last person we need help from is Zelensky,” said Trump. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 52