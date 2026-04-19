Iran says prepared for both diplomacy and military confrontation

TEHRAN, April 19– Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said Tehran is pursuing diplomatic efforts while remaining prepared for military confrontation, stressing that Iran does not trust its adversaries and stands ready to respond to further escalation.

In a televised address on Saturday, Qalibaf said the latest conflict began during negotiations, which he accused the United States of undermining through “deception,” according to Tasnim News Agency.

Qalibaf said Iran does not claim to possess greater overall military power than the United States, acknowledging Washington’s superior resources, but maintained that Tehran considers itself to have prevailed based on its performance and outcomes.

Qalibaf described Iran as having achieved success both “on the ground and in diplomacy,” while warning that tensions could escalate at any moment.

He said negotiations are continuing alongside what he described as full preparedness for any necessary action.

He also reiterated Iran’s distrust of its opponents and said Tehran remains committed to pursuing a lasting peace, while seeking guarantees that would prevent a return to cycles of war, ceasefire and renewed conflict. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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