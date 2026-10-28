U.S. tells Gulf countries to prepare for possible strike on Iran after midterms: WSJ

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28– The United States has told several Gulf countries to prepare for a brief but intense military campaign against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the conversations.

According to the report, the United States and Israel are preparing for another round of intense military operations against Iran. U.S. forces in the Middle East are replenishing ammunition stocks, and bombers and fighter jets are getting ready for potential strikes.

Israel has also drawn up plans and identified targets for a possible new attack, the Journal reported. U.S. President Donald Trump has not made a final decision but is leaning toward a major attack targeting Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, the report said.

Trump could also seek a deal with Iran. Last week, he said the United States might launch another “little Epic Fury,” referring to the U.S. and Israeli bombing campaign in the spring, or Iran could agree to a deal. The president has said he won’t attack Iran before the midterms. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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