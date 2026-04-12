UAE minister warns of global supply risks as Hormuz disruptions deepen

DUBAI, April 12 — A United Arab Emirates (UAE) minister on Sunday warned of mounting risks to global supply chains as disruptions intensify in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said on the social media platform X that at least 22 ships have been targeted since Feb. 28, with 10 crew members killed and about 20,000 seafarers stranded.

Al Jaber added that about 800 commercial vessels, including nearly 400 oil tankers, are currently unable to transit safely through the strait, which carries more than 20 percent of globally traded energy.

The minister warned that restrictions on navigation have effectively disrupted a key global economic lifeline, posing risks not only to energy markets but also to food supply chains and broader economic stability.

“The Strait of Hormuz has never been Iran’s to close or restrict navigation,” Al Jaber said.

“This is not merely a regional issue, but a direct threat to the energy, food, and health security of all countries.”

He also noted a growing gap between market expectations and physical supply, as shipments dispatched before the escalation continue to arrive while new cargoes face delays.

Analysts said prolonged disruption in the strait could tighten global supply, push up prices, and increase market volatility, with Asia particularly exposed due to its heavy reliance on Gulf energy shipments. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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