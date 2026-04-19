Afghanistan’s rail freight reaches over 6 mln tons in one year

KABUL, April 19 — The volume of goods transported through Afghanistan’s railway network reached about 6.1 million metric tons over the past 12 months, up 39.1 percent year-on-year, a government official said on Sunday.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, said the largest share of commercial freight, approximately 4.2 million metric tons, was transported through northern Afghanistan during the reporting period.

He added that the increase reflects growing reliance on rail transport for trade and transit, as authorities continue efforts to improve transport infrastructure and strengthen regional connectivity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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