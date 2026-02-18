Trending Now
Israeli army says soldier killed in S. Gaza
Israeli army says soldier killed in S. Gaza
Israeli army says soldier killed in S. Gaza

February 18, 2026

JERUSALEM, Feb. 18 — Israel’s military said on Wednesday that one of its soldiers was killed “during combat” in the southern Gaza Strip, while Israeli media reported he was apparently killed by friendly fire.

The military said in a statement that Staff Sergeant Ofri Yafe, 21, fell “during combat in the southern Gaza Strip,” adding that he was a resident of the community of HaYogev in northern Israel.

Several Israeli media outlets, including state-owned Army Radio, reported that Yafe was likely killed by friendly fire due to misidentification.

Citing senior military officials, Army Radio reported that an initial probe indicated he was killed by fellow troops while scanning “suspected buildings” in Khan Younis and was mistakenly identified as a Palestinian militant.

His death brings the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7, 2023 to 925, according to Israeli figures, with five of them killed since a fragile ceasefire came into effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

Israeli fire has killed at least 603 people in Gaza since the ceasefire began, bringing the total Palestinian death toll in the enclave to at least 72,063, according to Gaza’s health authorities. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

