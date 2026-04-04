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Trump warns Iran has 48 hours to make deal or face “Hell”
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Trump warns Iran has 48 hours to make deal or face “Hell”

April 4, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 4 — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Iran has 48 hours to strike a deal on opening up the Strait of Hormuz or face “Hell.”

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Time is running out — 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them,” Trump said.

On March 21, Trump threatened to “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if the country fails to fully open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Two days later, however, he postponed strikes on power plants for five days after holding “productive conversations” with Tehran. He later again pushed the deadline back. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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