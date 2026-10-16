Iran’s navy says another “violating” oil tanker caught fire east of Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN, Oct. 16– The Iranian Army’s Navy announced on Friday that its forces detected another “violating” oil tanker that had caught fire east of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on its website, the navy said the tanker was spotted by its monitoring teams, “which are responsible for the continuous control of the strait’s eastern waters,” in the waterway’s “forbidden region.”

It added that the vessel had turned off its tracking systems and was seeking to cross the “forbidden region,” stressing that such “uncoordinated movements” cause insecurity and hazards for other vessels.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the navy announced it had detected two other “violating” oil tankers that caught fire while attempting to cross the “forbidden region” east of the strait.

It emphasized that its forces have full control and dominance over the strait’s eastern waters and are continuously monitoring all “enemy” activities and vessel movements in real time.

The navy strongly advised all vessels to strictly refrain from switching off their electronic equipment in compliance with international regulations and to ensure necessary coordination with Iran’s armed forces for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran tightened its grip on the strait on Feb. 28, barring safe passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States following their joint strikes on Iranian territory. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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