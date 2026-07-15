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Iran says over 30 civilians killed in recent U.S. attacks
Middle East

Iran says over 30 civilians killed in recent U.S. attacks

July 15, 2026

TEHRAN, July 15– Iran’s government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said Wednesday that more than 30 civilians were killed in recent U.S. strikes on southern Iran.

She made the remarks in a post on social media platform X, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and pledging government support.

Meanwhile, the Iranian army said in a statement that seven soldiers were killed and several others wounded in a U.S. strike early Wednesday on a ground force garrison in Bampur County, in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The army said 13 missiles hit the military center’s barracks, guesthouse and guard posts.

The United States has carried out several waves of strikes on Iran’s southern regions in recent days, saying that the operations were aimed at “degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian forces have responded by targeting U.S. bases and facilities in regional countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, with missiles and drones.

The U.S. Central Command said Wednesday that its forces had conducted another round of strikes against Iran, hitting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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