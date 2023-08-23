2,308 Afghan refugees return home from Iran

KABUL, Aug. 23 — A total of 2,308 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from neighbouring Iran, Afghanistan’s Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

These Afghans returned to their homeland after years of living as refugees in Iran, and the process of returning refugees to their home country continues, the statement added.

On Monday, the ministry also reported the return of 2,482 Afghan refugees from Iran to Afghanistan.

More than 60,000 Afghan refugees have reportedly returned home from Iran since January. Over 2.5 million registered Afghan refugees reportedly live in Iran and about the same number of Afghan refugees are in Pakistan.

The Afghan caretaker government has been calling upon Afghan refugees living abroad to return home and contribute to the reconstruction process of their war-ravaged country. (Xinhua)