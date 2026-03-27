Control of Hormuz Strait “legal right” of Iran: FM

TEHRAN, March 27 (Xinhua) — As a coastal state, it is Iran’s legal right to prevent vessels belonging to or affiliated with the United States, Israel and their allies from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

Araghchi made the remarks when exchanging views with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the security and humanitarian consequences of the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran in a phone conversation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Araghchi briefed Guterres on the latest developments of the conflict and the “crimes” perpetrated by the United States and Israel, underlining Iran’s firm determination to continue the “legitimate” defense of its national security and sovereignty as well as territorial integrity.

He condemned the “brutal” U.S. and Israeli attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals, cultural and historical buildings, public places and residential areas, highlighting the UN’s responsibility to pursue the “flagrant violations” of the UN Charter and international law, including human rights and international humanitarian law, committed by the “aggressors.”

Araghchi criticized the positions and unilateral requests of some parties for Iran to exercise self-restraint and stop the war, emphasizing, “This obvious fact should not be overlooked that it was the United States that, together with Israel, launched the military aggression against Iran and imposed the war on the region and the world by repeating its betrayal of diplomacy and compromising all regional states’ security and interests.”

He said the insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz is a direct result of the “law-breaking and aggression” of the United States and Israel, describing as a legal right of Iran, a coastal state, preventing the passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with the United States and Israel and their allies.

Araghchi said that while aware of their responsibilities to ensure the security and safety of navigation in the waterway, Iran’s relevant authorities have taken necessary measures.

Araghchi also called on the United Nations to protect international peace and security by condemning the aggressors and holding them accountable.

Guterres, for his part, underlined the UN principled position on the need to respect the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries, expressing deep concern over the regional conflict.

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