New Zealand welcomes U.S.-Iran ceasefire

WELLINGTON, April 8– New Zealand on Wednesday welcomed the announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran, calling for a lasting ceasefire through “significant important work” in the days ahead.

“While this is encouraging news, there remains significant important work to be done in the coming days to secure a lasting ceasefire,” Foreign Minister Winston Peters was quoted as saying in a press release.

He lauded the work by Pakistan, Türkiye and Egypt to find a solution to the crisis, saying New Zealand will stand in support of all efforts to bring about a “lasting, durable” end to the conflict.

Iran and the United States agreed to a two-week ceasefire less than two hours before the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump, and will hold negotiations in Pakistan. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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