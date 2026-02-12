Iran’s Larijani says no letter sent to U.S. during his Oman, Qatar visits

TEHRAN, Feb. 12– Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has said that Tehran had not sent any letter to the United States during his recent visit to Oman and Qatar.

He made the remarks in an interview with Iran’s state-run IRIB TV late Wednesday at the end of his two-day trip to Muscat and Doha while elaborating on the visits’ outcomes and the renewed indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington, the first round of which was held in Oman on Friday.

“We had no letter for the American side. However, our Omani friends, who had maintained some communications (with the United States), relayed to us a few points from the Americans and gave them to me in writing for review in Tehran,” said Larijani.

He added that the date of the nuclear talks’ next round has not been determined yet, but the two sides are willing to continue the negotiations. He stressed that for the talks to yield results, both sides need to hold consultations in their capitals, expressing hope that the diplomatic process would move forward.

Earlier on Wednesday, Larijani told Qatar’s Al Jazeera in an interview during his visit to Doha that Tehran had yet to receive any clear proposal from the United States despite the ongoing indirect negotiations.

He described the first round of the renewed nuclear talks as merely an exchange of messages, and stressed that negotiations are still underway. He reaffirmed that the talks are focused exclusively on Iran’s nuclear program, not on other issues, ruling out the possibility of zero uranium enrichment on Iran’s soil, citing domestic needs for energy and pharmaceuticals.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington and a U.S. military buildup in the region, despite recent diplomatic efforts. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

