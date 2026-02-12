Trending Now
Kremlin says Russia expects constructive dialogue with U.S. on Cuba

February 12, 2026

MOSCOW, Feb. 12– Russia hopes to resolve issues surrounding the U.S. oil embargo against Cuba through constructive dialogue with the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov said Russia does not wish its assistance to Cuba to trigger additional U.S. tariffs and lead to further escalation, though current trade turnover between Russia and the United States stands at zero.

Russian media reported Thursday that Russia will soon deliver a batch of crude oil and fuel to Cuba as humanitarian assistance, citing the Russian embassy in Cuba.

On Jan. 29, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order threatening to impose tariffs on goods exported to the United States from countries supplying oil to Cuba. On Feb. 6, Cuban government officials announced a series of measures, including fuel purchase restrictions, in response to a new round of U.S. oil blockade. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

