At least 22 dead as heavy rains lash Mexico
At least 22 dead as heavy rains lash Mexico

October 11, 2025

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 11 — At least 22 people have been killed and thousands of homes damaged as torrential rains triggered floods and landslides across central and eastern Mexico, authorities said Friday.

The heaviest casualties were reported in Hidalgo state of eastern Mexico, where 16 people died and about 1,000 homes were damaged.

Puebla state, in central Mexico, recorded five deaths and 11 people missing, while two people were killed in Veracruz and one in Queretaro — a child — officials said. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said federal and state agencies are working together to restore power, reopen roads and deliver aid.

The national civil protection agency said 31 of Mexico’s 32 states have been affected, with tropical storm Raymond intensifying rainfall along the Pacific coast. (Xinhua)

