Trump to insist Iran dismantle nuclear program in talks

JERUSALEM, May 24 — U.S. President Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would not sign a final deal with Iran unless Tehran dismantled its nuclear program and removed all enriched uranium from its territory, an Israeli government source said on Sunday.

The remark was made during an overnight phone call between Trump and Netanyahu. Briefing reporters, the official said Trump had made the conditions clear in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

“The United States has been updating Israel on negotiations over a memorandum of understanding to open the Strait of Hormuz and enter talks on a final agreement on the disputed issues,” the official added.

During the call, Netanyahu stressed that Israel would “maintain freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon,” and Trump reaffirmed his backing for that principle, according to the official.

The remarks came amid reports of progress in the talks and ahead of a meeting of Netanyahu’s security cabinet later on Sunday.

A ceasefire was announced in April, but Israel has not withdrawn its forces from southern Lebanon and continues to carry out daily strikes, saying it targets Hezbollah sites and fighters.

At least 3,089 people have been killed and 9,397 injured by Israeli attacks since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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