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Palestinian presidency urges measures to halt “Israeli attacks” on UN facilities
Middle East

Palestinian presidency urges measures to halt “Israeli attacks” on UN facilities

August 25, 2026

RAMALLAH/JERUSALEM, Aug. 25  — The Palestinian presidency on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to convene urgently and adopt binding decisions to halt what it described as “Israeli attacks” on UN facilities in Jerusalem and the Qalandia refugee camp north of the city.

In a press statement published by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the presidency called for the protection of UN institutions so that they can carry out their duties toward Palestinian refugees in accordance with international law.

The call came after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed facilities of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East in the Qalandia refugee camp earlier Tuesday.

The Palestinian presidency said that targeting UN facilities and institutions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including Jerusalem, constitutes a “serious violation” of international law and the immunity of international institutions.

Also on Tuesday, an Israeli parliament member entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank and smashed a monument commemorating Palestinian militants, Israel’s state-owned Kan TV News and other media outlets reported.

Zvi Sukkot, a member of parliament from the right-wing Religious Zionist party and head of the parliament’s Education Committee, entered Madama village near Nablus in the northern West Bank, escorted by Israeli military and Border Police forces, according to reports.

The Israeli military condemned Sukkot’s conduct, saying in a statement that he and his aides “acted in a false and manipulative manner, without authority and in complete contrast to the approved outline.”(Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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