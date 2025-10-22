China resolutely opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan: spokesperson

BEIJING, Oct. 22 — A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday voiced the country’s firm opposition to the U.S. arms sales to China’s Taiwan region.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a media query citing a comment that suggests next year could see the highest total value of U.S. arms sales to the Taiwan region.

“We have always, clearly and resolutely opposed U.S. arms sales to China’s Taiwan region,” Zhu said. Zhu warned that the Democratic Progressive Party authorities had squandered funds that could have been used to improve livelihoods on the island in order to curry favor with external forces, which would bring grave disaster to Taiwan compatriots.

She reiterated that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair and brooks no external interference. Zhu criticized some people in the United States for treating Taiwan as a pawn for their political and economic interests, and urged the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques. (Xinhua)

